BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations.

“We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your required registration sticker, but we’re going to give this guy an A for effort,” the post read. “Thought we could all use something to laugh at to get the week started.”

A registration sticker in Illinois is $151 for a standard renewal; it is $158 for a personalized plate sticker; and it is $164 for a vanity plate. It’s $20 for a late fee for registration.

You can be pulled over for an expired license plate anytime you drive, and also if your car is parked. Driving with an expired registration in Illinois costs $90.