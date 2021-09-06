Abraham Lincoln Museum digitizing thousands of rare images

In this Wednesday, April 8, 2015 photo, a man takes a close-up photo of a life-size figure of Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Randy Squires)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is digitizing nearly 8,000 rare images, including a Lincoln family photo album and a poster that offered a reward for the capture of the 16th president’s assassin.

The State Journal-Register reports the “Picturing Lincoln” project will allow people around the world to access material from the museum in Springfield. It’s being funded with a $100,000 grant from the Illinois State Library.

The images also include are a schedule for the funeral train carrying Lincoln’s body back to Springfield for burial and the only surviving photograph of Lincoln’s body lying in state.