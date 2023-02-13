BELLEVILLE, Ill. – An accident has resulted in wires interfering with traffic Monday morning.

A power pole was ripped as a car lost control, located on 700 block of South Illinois and Highway 159 around 6:45 a.m. An Ameren crew came to the scene and shut down power as sparks were flying in the area.

No injuries have been reported, but 159 will we shut down completely for some time. Meanwhile, barricades have been put up so at least one lane of traffic can be opened.

Belleville fire officials also left that scene to head another incident where wire were reported to be down.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.