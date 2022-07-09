ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Internationally acclaimed horse whisperer Anna Twinney is in Millstadt, Illinois this weekend holding a clinic at Equus Rescue and Therapy.

“For me, it was always about helping the rescues,” Twinney said.

She spends much of her time on her farm in North Carolina where she takes in mistreated animals, but she also travels the country putting on these clinics to help people and those who work with horses understand them and better communicate with them. Twinney’s clinic at Equus runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“She is the real deal. She is a true whisperer communicator. You’re not going to find very many of her,” Equus Rescue and Therapy Founder and Executive Director Margo Sutter said.

In 1997, Twinney was a police officer in London, and she was involved in a roll-over crash. She was also involved in a head-on crash in her private vehicle. These incidents gave her PTSD, and as she recovered she turned to one of her greatest loves, horses.

“The force was larger than my own to say you need to take some time off here,” Twinney said.

She learned horse whispering from Monty Roberts. Twinney began at his school in England. She was a stand out there, and then was invited to the Monty Roberts International Learning Center near Santa Barbara, California in 1998.

“He was one of the few who put the focus on the language, and that was really important to me,” Twinney said.

She learned all she could and became the head instructor there.

“It’s the unspoken words that count too, so it’s that look in the eye, and the intention in the eye, and the emotions behind the eye, and that energy that stands between you and I that one truly reads,” Twinney said.

She stayed at MRILC until 2003. Now she holds clinics like the one at Equus across the globe. She believes she’s done more than 1,000 events in her career.

“One of my taglines is a voice for the voiceless to turn around and say, “you know what, they need somebody to speak up for them, to interpret correctly,” and all too often it’s too easy to say it’s the horse’s fault. To go well he is this for example; he’s a cribber, he’s a biter, he’s a bolter, she strikes, she does this. These are actions that they make but they didn’t come with that. They have done that in a form of defense or feat,” Twinney said.

She said understanding why a horse is acting a certain way, helps those working with them be able to provide better support.

“A lot of this is about educating people to go there is far more to a horse than you’ll ever imagine,” Twinney said.