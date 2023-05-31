ST. LOUIS – Efforts continue to make St. Louis residents and visitors safe and confident in the local transit system.

The Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners is spending $52 million on its Secure Platform Plan, adding gates, fencing, and new security cameras at all MetroLink stations in Missouri and Illinois.

The security upgrades come after a reported attempted rape at one of the downtown stations, causing a lot of concern for riders.

Riders will also notice metal detectors at some of the stations, along with police officers at the metal detector check points.

The first phase includes the installation of the gates and fencing at four MetroLink stations in East St. Louis and the eastern edge of Belleville.

The new security upgrades are also planned for the new MetroLink station planned at MidAmerica Airport.

All the security upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of next year.