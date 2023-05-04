ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a 19-year-old and a juvenile for the killing of an Alton teenager.

The shooting happened Tuesday, May 2, around 12:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Maxey Street. The victim was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

In the aftermath of the shooting, homicide detectives with the Alton Police Department spoke with several witnesses at the scene.

Police claim investigators identified a juvenile suspect and took that individual into custody. An adult suspect, identified as Marquan Knight, allegedly fled the scene before police arrived. Knight was arrested later in the day.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned of a shooting on the evening of May 1 at the intersection of Main and Maxey streets. Officers who responded to the scene that night recovered shell casings but none of the involved parties. Detectives believe the two shootings are related.

Prosecutors charged Knight with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated use of a weapon. Knight remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. The juvenile suspect, who has not been named, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He’s being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center for the time being.