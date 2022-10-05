GRAFTON, Ill. – After a soft opening last week, Aeries Resort will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its alpine coaster attraction on Thursday. Oct. 13.

The all-ages ride is the first of its kind in Illinois and brings passengers on stainless steel rails, skimming along limestone outcroppings at speeds up to 25 mph. The resort partnered with Wiegand Sports to build and design the 3,000 feet of track through the wooded hillside. Wiegand has installed approximately 270 mountain coasters worldwide.

The coaster will be open year-round, giving riders a chance to view the seasonal foliage and experience the twists and turns of the natural landscape. Two people will get on the sled and ride through twists in the natural landscape via seven hairpin turns.

The coaster will operate seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For pricing and additional information, visit AeriesResort.com/coaster.