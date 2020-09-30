After big moment in 2016 debate, Ken Bone watches 2020 contest from home

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – There were a countless number of memorable moments during this presidential debate, but a Belleville man who garnered the nation’s attention during a 2016 presidential debate with his question and attire is speaking out.

“What steps will your energy policy take to meet our energy needs while at the same time remaining environmentally friendly and minimizing job layoffs?”

Remember that climate change question from Belleville’s own Ken Bone?

The moment during a 2016 presidential debate not only catapulted Bone to national recognition, but it brought along his red sweater and white undershirt too.

“During the last election cycle, they called me an ‘undecided voter.’ The right term is ‘uncommitted voter’ and there’s millions of us out there because they don’t really like either of these candidates,” Bone said.

Sitting on his couch, bearing the same attire from 2016, preparing to hear President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden battle on the debate stage.

“It’s hard to say we don’t already know everything we need to know, but then we thought that last time,” Bone said.

Though President Trump complimented Bone’s question in 2016, Bone says he wants to see more attention brought to it.

Not to his surprise, the topic didn’t make the first presidential debate topic list in 2020 either.

“If you want to draw young people into this election, climate change is a top 2 or 3 issue for just about every young voter and it’s kind of weird they’re not addressing it again,” he said.

Bone says he has a clue on who he’s voting for this year and he’s hopeful the US can eventually get past this moment to move the country forward.

“So we can get back to rebuilding America and not fighting over red versus blue anymore,” he said.