Aid to prevent violence against women goes to 19 agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Justice Department has awarded $15.9 million to Illinois agencies to fight domestic abuse. The money comes from the Violence Against Women Act.

The funding has been awarded to 19 community agencies, from Chicago to the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis.

Congress adopted the law 26 years ago, according to Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats from Illinois. They say the law is intended to “prevent, combat, and investigate sexual assault and violence against women and support critical” services.