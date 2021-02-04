All of Illinois is back under Phase 4 of state’s COVID-19 plan as Metro East reaches milestones

CHICAGO — The Metro East region outside St. Louis is the last to return to “Phase 4” of the state’s coronavirus plan Thursday while positive trends in declining cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 69 additional deaths and case positivity rate of 3.4% Thursday. Most indicators have continued a downward trend on average for more than three weeks.

Here is what Phase 4 means across Illinois:

RESTAURANTS AND BARS

• Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people

• Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths that are less than 6 feet apart

RETAIL AND SERVICE COUNTER

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy

PERSONAL CARE

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy

INDOOR/OUTDOOR RECREATION

• Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed

• Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity

MUSEUMS

• Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy

• Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group

MEETINGS AND SOCIAL EVENTS

• Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity

• Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms

Restaurant owners across the Metro East have been waiting for almost a year for this news.

Dan Reifschneider, who owns Rcasa Tex-Mex Restaurant in Columbia, said he lost 80 percent of staff during the closure. Now, the rebuilding begins.

“That’s all I ever wanted is to have the opportunity to show people what we can do and I felt like I haven’t had that opportunity and I haven’t felt like a failure because I haven’t had the opportunity to do anything yet. I’ve been handcuffed,” he said. “Now the cuffs haven’t been totally taken off, but they’ve been loosened to let me do some things. I think it will start growing. I think word of mouth is going to get out there and I think we’re going to come out of this okay.”

Reifschneider said it may take three years to build the restaurant to where he wants to be.

According to the CDC, the number of new COVID infections has been declining nationwide since mid-January, including areas that were hardest-hit by a surge in cases following the December holidays.

Illinois ranks in the bottom third of states in the number of new cases and deaths reported over the past week when population is taken into account, along with many other Midwestern states.

According to data from the Chicago Department of Public Health, the city averaged about 562 new Covid cases and 10 deaths, as well as a test positivity rate of 5.6% from January 23-29.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday morning there is still no deal regarding the Chicago Public Schools’ reopening plan, while the Chicago Teachers Union continues to raise concerns about teacher safety.

As the Biden administration pushes for students to return to the classroom full-time nationwide, the CDC said Wednesday that vaccinating teachers does not have to be part of the equation for schools to reopen safely.

Indiana health officials are allowing schools across the state to change their quarantine rules for students with coronavirus exposure, shortening 14-day quarantines to seven days if they have a negative nasal swab test at least five days after exposure.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,403 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths as well as a 7-day test positivity rate of 7.5% Thursday, as the state also continues to see a steady decline in these indicators.

The IDPH reported 62,318 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were administered yesterday, bringing the state’s weekly average to about 46,000 doses a day. So far, 1,156,453 shots have been given and 256,839 residents are fully vaccinated.

While Illinois continues to rank sixth in the country in the terms of total shots given, it is in the bottom fourth in terms of the total population vaccinated to date, according to the New York Times, lagging behind more populous states like New York and California.

Health officials and pharmacies continue to ramp up vaccination efforts, with IDPH announcing 78 additional coronavirus vaccination locations opened at Walgreens stores across Illinois Thursday.

More than 4 million people currently qualify to receive a vaccine, including 3.2 million in the most recent “1B” phase.