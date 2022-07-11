MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Foodies can round the bases and fill their stomachs during the upcoming All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville.

It’s a chance for locals and tourists alike to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. Participating restaurants will have specials for lunch and dinner from July 12 to July 19.

Diners can expect fixed-price meals, with lunches set at $15 and dinners at $30, or in some cases, two can dine out for $30.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also be offering a free commemorative restaurant week glass for anyone who stops by the participating restaurants and purchases a special.

Participating Alton restaurants

  • Alton Sports Tap
  • Airliner Bar & Grill
  • Bakers & Hale
  • Bluff City Grill
  • Brown Bag Bistro, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Great Rivers Tap & Grill
  • Heaterz
  • Johnson’s Corner, My Just Desserts
  • Morrison’s Irish Pub
  • Gentelin’s on Broadway
  • Old Bakery Beer Company
  • Santino’s Steak & Pasta House
  • Taqueria Maya
  • The Winery at Aeries Resort

Participating Collinsville restaurants

  • Colton’s Steak House
  • Hurricane’s Bar & Grill
  • Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
  • Lottie’s Café
  • McDill’s Irish Pub
  • Mungo’s Italian Eatery
  • Porter’s Steakhouse
  • Old Herald Brewery & Distillery
  • Ravenelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar
  • Sloan’s Pub House
  • The Sandwich Shop Diner
  • Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant