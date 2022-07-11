MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Foodies can round the bases and fill their stomachs during the upcoming All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville.

It’s a chance for locals and tourists alike to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. Participating restaurants will have specials for lunch and dinner from July 12 to July 19.

Diners can expect fixed-price meals, with lunches set at $15 and dinners at $30, or in some cases, two can dine out for $30.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also be offering a free commemorative restaurant week glass for anyone who stops by the participating restaurants and purchases a special.

Participating Alton restaurants

Alton Sports Tap

Airliner Bar & Grill

Bakers & Hale

Bluff City Grill

Brown Bag Bistro, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Great Rivers Tap & Grill

Heaterz

Johnson’s Corner, My Just Desserts

Morrison’s Irish Pub

Gentelin’s on Broadway

Old Bakery Beer Company

Santino’s Steak & Pasta House

Taqueria Maya

The Winery at Aeries Resort

Participating Collinsville restaurants

Colton’s Steak House

Hurricane’s Bar & Grill

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta

Lottie’s Café

McDill’s Irish Pub

Mungo’s Italian Eatery

Porter’s Steakhouse

Old Herald Brewery & Distillery

Ravenelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Sloan’s Pub House

The Sandwich Shop Diner

Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant