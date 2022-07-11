MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Foodies can round the bases and fill their stomachs during the upcoming All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville.
It’s a chance for locals and tourists alike to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. Participating restaurants will have specials for lunch and dinner from July 12 to July 19.
Diners can expect fixed-price meals, with lunches set at $15 and dinners at $30, or in some cases, two can dine out for $30.
The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also be offering a free commemorative restaurant week glass for anyone who stops by the participating restaurants and purchases a special.
Participating Alton restaurants
- Alton Sports Tap
- Airliner Bar & Grill
- Bakers & Hale
- Bluff City Grill
- Brown Bag Bistro, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Great Rivers Tap & Grill
- Heaterz
- Johnson’s Corner, My Just Desserts
- Morrison’s Irish Pub
- Gentelin’s on Broadway
- Old Bakery Beer Company
- Santino’s Steak & Pasta House
- Taqueria Maya
- The Winery at Aeries Resort
Participating Collinsville restaurants
- Colton’s Steak House
- Hurricane’s Bar & Grill
- Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
- Lottie’s Café
- McDill’s Irish Pub
- Mungo’s Italian Eatery
- Porter’s Steakhouse
- Old Herald Brewery & Distillery
- Ravenelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar
- Sloan’s Pub House
- The Sandwich Shop Diner
- Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant