LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The alleged Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has been indicted on 117 counts.

Robert Crimo III, 21, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each of the deceased victims, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Crimo III is additionally facing 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each parade victim who was struck by a bullet or shrapnel.

“I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today. Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today,” State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

The day after the shooting, Crimo III was initially charged with seven counts of first-degree murder with more charges expected.

He’s accused of opening fire with an assault-style rifle from a rooftop, killing Nicolas Toledo, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Crimo III’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3.

