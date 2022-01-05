Allegiant Air orders 50 737 MAX jets from Boeing

ST. LOUIS – Allegiant Air is ordering 50 737 MAX jets from Boeing. The airline also has an option to order 50 additional airplanes. Allegiant Air flies out of Mid America Airport.

Allegiant Air selected two models in the 737 MAX family which provide the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane. The planes are expected to help reduce the carrier’s fuel use by 20%.

“While the heart of our strategy continues to center on previously-owned aircraft, the infusion of up to 100 direct-from-the-manufacturer 737s will bring numerous benefits for the future – including flexibility for capacity growth and aircraft retirements, significant environmental benefits, and modern configuration and cabin features our customers will appreciate,” said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and CEO.

Boeing says the model Allegiant Air is ordering allows low-operating costs that enable carriers to open new routes with less economic risk.

Officials say Mid America Airport brought $3.1B into the region recently. It’s a joint-use facility with Scott Air Force Base. Aside from passenger flights, the airport has corporate and military flights, air cargo, aerospace manufacturing, and research.