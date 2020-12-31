Almost 500,000 cannabis arrest records to be removed 4 years early in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday that 492,129 non-felony cannabis-related arrest records have been expunged at the state level by the Illinois State Police (ISP).

The long-awaited announcement came four years in advance of the deadline set in the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act (CRTA), the cannabis legislation signed into law by Governor Pritzker in 2019.

The CRTA requires cannabis-related arrest records created between 2013 and 2019 to be expunged by Jan. 1, 2021.

With the expungement of all 492,129 cannabis arrest records, ISP is four years ahead of the Jan. 1, 2025 statutory deadline for completing automatic expungement.

“Statewide, Illinoisans hold hundreds of thousands low-level cannabis-related records, a burden disproportionately shouldered by communities of color,” Pritzker said. “We will never be able to fully remedy the depth of that damage, but we can govern with the courage to admit the mistakes of our past—and the decency to set a better path forward.”

While the expungement process has been completed at the state level, the Pritzker administrations said county clerks are still processing expungements at the local level.

Arrest records have been expunged at the local level for DuPage, Kane, Knox, Lake, McHenry, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Will, and Winnebago Counties.

The remaining counties have until Jan. 1, 2025 to expunge their arrest records.

Additionally, the Governor issued pardons for 9,219 low-level cannabis conviction records, for a total of over 20,000 cannabis convictions now pardoned since the signing of the legislation.

The administration said they remain committed to upholding the intention of the law and ensuring the cannabis industry is equitable for all Illinois residents regardless of their background.

Under the law, 25 percent of the collected revenues from recreational cannabis sales will be directed to communities that have been impacted by the justice system through the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program.

In the upcoming weeks, the R3 program will grant over $25 million in funding to organizations working in historically underserved communities across Illinois.

“Dismantling decades’ worth of criminal justice atrocities will take years. That’s evidenced by how this country handles cannabis,” Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D- 4th District) said. “We must never stop chipping away at that painful history. I’m proud of these critical first steps.”