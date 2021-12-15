Alpine coaster coming to the Mississippi River bluffs in Grafton, Illinois

GRAFTON, Mo. – An Alpine coaster is coming to Aerie’s Resort on the bluffs of the Mississippi River in Grafton, Illinois. The amusement ride is the first of its kind in the state and will bring passengers on stainless steel rails through 3,000 feet of wooded hillside and skim along limestone outcroppings at speeds up to 25 mph.

“The Alpine Coaster has been something we have wanted to build at Aerie’s for several years and now that dream is a reality,” writes Sandy Lorton, co-owner of Aerie’s Resort.

This is an all-ages adventure ride that will be open year-round. Two people will get on the sled and ride through twists and turns in the natural landscape. They will be rising among the seasonal foliage. At the end of the line, a cable system pulls the sled and riders up 875 feet, returning to the starting point.

Wiegand Sports is working to design and build the coaster. The company is the North American division of a German company that has installed over 270 of the coasters worldwide. Their rides are the only mountain coasters that apply with safety standards from the following agencies: DIN, ISO, ASTM, CSA and CA-OSHA.

“The City of Grafton is excited that Aerie’s Resort will be adding a new, thrilling adventure ride called the Aeries Alpine Coaster to their resort at the top of the bluffs. This family-friendly action activity will supplement Aeries’ famous zipline and SkyTour making it a tourism destination for all ages,” Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow remarked.

The coaster is expected to open in September of 2022. Learn more or follow the progress of the construction on social media at: www.aeriesresort.com.