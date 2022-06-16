ALTON, Ill. – The stepfather of a man accused of beheading a pregnant Illinois woman is sharing his thoughts on the crime on social media. Chris Hawk is sharing his thoughts about the reaction to the story in a nearly nine-minute-long YouTube clip.

Hawk does not argue that DeUndreá “Dee” Holloway is innocent. Rather, he takes exception to how his stepson is being treated as a monster when mental health is part of the issue. They say it was difficult to get help before the crime. His mother and step-father tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Dee has been hearing voices for years.

Holloway was charged with murder this week. He dated Liese Dodd, 22, on and off again for two years. She expected to give birth in July.

Detectives identified Holloway as a suspect soon after Dodd’s body was found. He was arrested later that day.

“I’m not going to deny what happened was an extreme act of evil. It was, I don’t know how else to explain it. I don’t know if there is a word that describes it. Over here, we are ashamed. His mom, his sister were all shocked. We knew he was capable of violence, but we never saw this. We’ve been trying to get help for him for at least three years. As far as longer-term mental care. We’ve always been told that they can’t hold them unless they’ve done something. Now he is being held because he’s done something.”

Madison County prosecutors charged Holloway with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles, and concealment of homicidal death.

“Our system fails people with mental problems. People are kind of left on their own. It’s a tragic situation,” said Hawk.

At one point in the video he shows older pictures of Dee to show, “That the human does exist. He is not a monster. What he did was savage, what he did was monstrous. He is not a monster.”