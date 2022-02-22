Alton brewery celebrates world’s tallest man Robert Waldow’s birthday

ALTON, Ill. – The Old Bakery Beer Co. in Alton, Illinois is honoring the birthday Tuesday of Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man and Alton native.

Wadlow was 8’11” and died in 1940 at the age of 22. The Old Bakery Beer Co. has been celebrating Wadlow’s birthday on February 22 for five years.

The brewery’s festivities start at 4 p.m. when OBB tap their seasonal Double IPA. Music from Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys starts at 6 p.m. Guests can also purchase a commemorative glass during the event while supplies last.

The Old Bakery Beer Co. will also debut their new seasonal menu during the event. The menu will last through May. It includes items like a loaded bison burger, shawarma-inspired portobello pita and black garlic sauce, a crispy fried chicken sandwich with pickled green tomato and hot honey, shaved asparagus salad with watermelon radish, green peas and black peppercorn buttermilk dressing, and hot French onion dip made with brie and caramelized onion and served with crostini.