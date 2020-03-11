Alton demolishing long-abandoned houses in city renaissance mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. – To rebuild the river town of Alton, Illinois, they’ll have to take some of it down.

“So we put forth an effort to clean up our neighborhoods to preserve homeowners’ property values and deter crime in our communities,” said Alton Mayor Brant Walker. “It’s been an expedited effort over the last couple of years but the houses we’re tearing down definitely have structural issuers. We’re not tearing down to tear down; these are truly hazardous in our community.”

Two years ago, the city of Alton began a plan to demolish derelict homes in various states of collapse.

The cost – about $10,000 per home.

“Most of the homes we’re dealing with are from the early 1900s to approximately 1950s,” said Terry Buhs, Alton’s director of building and zoning. “Alton was a huge industrial city at one point and a lot of these homes are the blue-collar homes of these workers that have gone into terrible disrepair.”

Mayor Walker said Alton is in the midst of a renaissance and expects to raze 161 homes over the next few years.

Homes that have been abandoned.

“It’s getting through the court process because it’s still private property we have to go through the court process and say it’s okay for us to remedy this problem in our community,” Walker said.