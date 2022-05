ALTON, Ill. – The St. Louis Region gets a new food truck park on Thursday.

This one will open in Alton, Illinois. It’s called Flock. The owners of Stacked Burger Bar have partnered with Alton Works to open the new food truck spot.

It’s located on Ridge Street near the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will start with six food trucks for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Flock said they will announce Sunday hours later this summer.