Woman dies in Alton, Illinois house fire Thursday morning

ALTON, Ill. – A woman died in an Alton, Illinois house fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at approximately 5:50 a.m. at a home located in the 1600 block of Nolte Place. When crews arrived at the scene they were not aware that a woman was still inside the home.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the fire started in the basement of the home and then spread upstairs. A woman in her 60s was found deceased in a bedroom after the fire was put out. Jemison believes it is the woman who lived alone in this home.

The state fire marshall has been called in to help with the investigation. Jemison said there is nothing suspicious about the blaze.

A dog also died in this fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

