ALTON, Ill. – Leaders in Alton, Illinois also want opinions on changes coming to Piasa Park.

They’re planning to do new landscaping and add water retention ponds, coach bus parking, outdoor gathering areas, and a new Piasa bird observation deck. They’re also going to construct a 4,500 square foot state-of-the-art visitor center.

It’ll include exhibit space, a gift shop, lecture facilities, and more. You can learn more about the plans during a meeting at 2:00 p.m. at Alton City Hall.