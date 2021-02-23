Alton Little Theater prepares for its 88th season, audience at half capacity

ALTON, Ill. – Live entertainment has been limited due to the coronavirus but Alton Little Theater is preparing for its first show of 2021.

The theater’s 88th season is getting ready to kick off with the performance of “Sister Act.” The show runs from March 19 through March 28, 2021, and will be the first performance with 50 percent capacity.

“We can have half an audience, we hold 220 so we’re going to sell 100 tickets,” Kevin Frakes, Alton Little Theater artistic director, said.

The performance of “Sister Act” was postponed multiple times because of COVID-19.

“We’ll just entertain 100 people at a time, eight performances a month, every single month, that’s how we’re going to do it,” Alton Little Theater Executive Director Lee Cox said.

The theater is implementing multiple precautions including temperature checks and mask requirements for everyone in attendance.

“We’ve also purchased some equipment to disinfect the whole room, and so we will do that before the audience comes in and we will do it after they leave,” Frakes said.

The non-profit community theater shut its doors for more than a month in 2020 but was able to squeeze in a few performances between tight restrictions in Illinois. The theater still lost thousands of dollars. The directors said the community support has been tremendous during the trying times.

“We will survive here, because we had made that our goal, is to do what we had to do here to keep this theater going because this is history for us, this is history for Alton and being one of the oldest non-profit theatres in the state of Illinois we’re not going to let it collapse on our watch,” Frakes said.

“We hope that things keep getting better and better and we can have even more audiences,” Cox added.

You can purchase tickets and see the schedule for upcoming shows by visiting AltonLittleTheater.org.

