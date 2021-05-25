Alton man charged with sexual assault of a baby

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A 27-year-old Alton man could spend the rest of life in state prison after being charged with sexual assault of an 11-month-old.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine charged Devin Brazier on Tuesday with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (a Class X felony) and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault (a Class 1 felony).
“Crimes against innocent children are truly the worst,” Haine said.
Prosecutors did not disclose any possible connection between Brazier and the victim.
If convicted of the Class X felony, Brazier faces between 6 and 60 imprisonment and must serve 85% of the sentence. He would not be eligible for probation. The Class 1 felony carries a sentence of 4 to 15 years in prison.