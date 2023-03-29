EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Alton, Illinois, man faces a minimum 93-year prison sentence after being convicted last week for a 2021 triple shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in Alton. The three victims were rushed to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries. One of the victims suffered a gunshot that nearly severed her leg, but doctors were able to reattach the appendage.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a dispute between one of the victims and the shooter, later identified as Steven Foster. The person had made fun of the condition of a car belonging to Foster’s friend.

Foster left the residence after the argument, but returned with a gun a short time later with and opened fire, police and prosecutors said.

After a week-long trial, it took a Madison County jury just five hours of deliberation before coming back with a verdict. Foster was found guilty of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

As a result of the jury’s findings, Foster qualifies for an enhanced sentence, meaning he faces a minimum of 93 years behind bars, effectively a life sentence.