MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An Alton man was recently convicted of child sex crimes and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Ryan M. Nation, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of child pornography.

Investigators say Nation committed sexual acts with a child on March 15, 2022, and used a phone to record the assault on video.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement and use any available resources to investigate and prosecute those who prey on children,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine. “I commend the diligent work of law enforcement and the prosecution team in our Children’s Justice Division, who worked hard to ensure this offender will no longer be a threat to our children and our community.”

Nation was sentenced 36 years for predatory crimnial assault and 9 years for producing child pornography. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence for the assault count, per the state’s attorney’s office.