Alton man gets 125 years for murder of ex-girlfriend

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County judge sentenced an Alton man to 125 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend in a double shooting in November 2018.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Alton police responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. on November 21 at a home in the 2300 block of Edwards Street near Jersey Street.

Police met with a 26-year-old man who’d been shot three times. Officers found 31-year-old Angel Syddall in her bedroom. She’d been shot seven times. Both victims were treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital.

Syddall later died as a result of her injuries. The 26-year-old, who was Syddall’s boyfriend, survived and was able to recover.

Investigators confirmed the shooter was Syddall’s ex-boyfriend – 56-year-old Ernie Sykes.

Prosecutors charged Sykes with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and armed habitual criminal.

Days before the murder, prosecutors said Sykes told the victim’s mother that she would soon need to get a black dress. Sykes’ own daughter testified against him at trial. Syddall’s roommates all testified that Sykes knew he was not allowed inside the residence.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Sykes claimed the evidence against him had been falsified, denied the lawfulness of the conviction, and said he was the victim.

Sykes was sentenced to 85 years for the first-degree murder charge and an additional 40 years for the attempted murder charge. The sentences must be served consecutively with no possibility of parole.

Ernie Sykes.