Alton man sentenced for murder of Godfrey trustee ‘Twirp’ Williams

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Alton man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of a beloved Godfrey trustee.

On Wednesday, Donald Nelson was sentenced to 80 years in prison Wednesday for the Oct. 2018 shooting death of Eldon “Twirp” Williams.

Nelson, 36, would not be eligible for parole until he’s 108.

Williams had worked as a real estate agent and served as a member of the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees prior to his murder.

Williams was found dead on Oct. 16, 2018 inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue. Williams was at the residence to prep it for a sale.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots just before noon. An arrest was made a short time later after citizens called authorities about a suspicious man in their house. Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded and apprehended Nelson, who was wearing clothes that matched the suspect’s description.

Williams was convicted two years later in Oct. 2020.

The judge sentenced Williams to 40 years for the murder and an additional 25 years for an enhanced gun charge. Those sentences will be served consecutively and Williams will be required to serve 100% of the time.

Williams was also found guilty on additional charges of armed violence, criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, and possession of a stolen firearm. The judge sentenced Williams to 15 years, of which 50% of the term must be served.

Donald Nelson, circa Oct. 2018