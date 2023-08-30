EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Alton, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday to 135 years in state prison for shooting three people, including a woman who nearly lost her leg as a result.

Steven Foster, 37, was found guilty in March of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in Alton.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a dispute between one of the victims and the shooter, later identified as Foster. The person had made fun of the condition of a car belonging to Foster’s friend.

Foster left the residence after the argument but returned with a gun a short time later and opened fire into a crowd of more than 20 people, police and prosecutors said.

The three victims were rushed to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries. One of the victims suffered a gunshot that nearly severed her leg, but doctors were able to reattach the appendage.

Prosecutors asked the judge to impose a sentence greater than 100 years, citing the large number of potential victims.

A Madison County Circuit Court judge handed down a 135-year sentence. Foster must serve at least 85% of the punishment, effectively making this a life sentence.