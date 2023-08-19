ALTON, Ill. – A longtime methamphetamine dealer in Alton convicted of felony charges will spend decades behind bars.

A judge sentenced Dane Tannler, 41, to 21 years in prison on multiple drug and weapons offenses.

According to court documents cited by the U.S. Department of Justice, a confidential source working with the Alton Police Department purchased meth from Tannler at his home in February 2021. Police later executed a search warrant at Tannler’s home and seized a pound of crystal meth, $10,000 in cash, a luxury SUV, and a stolen firearm.

Tannler was on parole for drug-dealing charges at the time of his arrest in this case. Authorities say he has several other convictions for drug-dealing crimes. Under federal sentencing guidelines, he qualified as a “career offender,” a designation that comes after two previous felony convictions over drugs and oftentimes means longer sentences.

“Career offenders like Tannler who repeatedly distribute large quantities of drugs tear at the fabric of the community and endanger the families who live there,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe via a news release. “Thanks to the courageous efforts by the Alton Police Department, a well-known criminal will serve more time in prison and give his neighbors a much-needed break from his string of crimes.”

Prior to his sentence, Tannler pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

In addition to his sentence, Tannler was ordered to serve four years of supervised release, pay $400 in fines, and pay $400 in special assessments.