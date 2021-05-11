Alton mother sentenced to 7 years in prison for the death of her daughter

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTON, Ill. – Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Amber Hampshire received a sentence of seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 14-year-old daughter, Emily, in November 2018.

“The first responsibility of a parent is so ensure that their children are safe and cared for, and in this case, a mother’s negligence led to the tragic and completely avoidable death of her daughter,” Haine said. “No sentence can undo the result of this fatal negligence, but justice was served with today’s sentencing.”

Prosecutors said Hampshire lied about her daughter’s diabetes. She failed to treat her daughter for five years leading to her death.

In February of 2018, Emily went to the hospital for out-of-control blood sugar. Her mother received more education on taking care of Emily’s condition. Prosecutors say there were three follow-up appointments and Hampshire canceled one and didn’t show up for the other two.’

Emily’s teachers said that Hampshire told the school that her daughter didn’t have diabetes. Emily died from a diabetic ketoacidosis in November of 2018.

Under Illinois law, Involuntary Manslaughter has a sentencing range of 3-14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News