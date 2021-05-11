Alton mother sentenced to 7 years in prison for the death of her daughter

ALTON, Ill. – Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Amber Hampshire received a sentence of seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 14-year-old daughter, Emily, in November 2018.

“The first responsibility of a parent is so ensure that their children are safe and cared for, and in this case, a mother’s negligence led to the tragic and completely avoidable death of her daughter,” Haine said. “No sentence can undo the result of this fatal negligence, but justice was served with today’s sentencing.”

Prosecutors said Hampshire lied about her daughter’s diabetes. She failed to treat her daughter for five years leading to her death.

In February of 2018, Emily went to the hospital for out-of-control blood sugar. Her mother received more education on taking care of Emily’s condition. Prosecutors say there were three follow-up appointments and Hampshire canceled one and didn’t show up for the other two.’

Emily’s teachers said that Hampshire told the school that her daughter didn’t have diabetes. Emily died from a diabetic ketoacidosis in November of 2018.

Under Illinois law, Involuntary Manslaughter has a sentencing range of 3-14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.