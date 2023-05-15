ALTON, Ill. – Homicide detectives with the Alton Police Department are asking for the public’s help to solve a recent fatal shooting.

Police say Tyrone “Marty Lo” Williams was shot and killed on May 10 in the 1600 block of Rock Spring Drive.

A silver Chevy Malibu is believed to be connected to the crime. The vehicle is between 2019 and 2023, and appears to have an Illinois seven-day temporary registration permit on the back.

Anyone with information on the shooting has options for submitting a tip: by calling 618-463-3505 (ext. 637), texting 618-802-1125, or by emailing stewart@altonpolice.com.