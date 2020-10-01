Alton police looking for missing 11-year-old

ALTON, Ill. – Alton police are asking for the public’s help in searching for an 11-year-old who left her home Wednesday afternoon and never returned.

According to Sgt. Emily Hejna, a spokeswoman for the Alton Police Department, Karma Perry left her home in the 2400 block of Humbert Street just after 4 p.m. to go to a nearby park.

Police believe she may be in the Alton or Collinsville areas.

The 11-year-old girl is 5’5” tall and approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Alton police at 618-463-3505.