Alton recovering from storm damage and downed power lines

ALTON, Ill. – Some Alton residents expect to spend the next several days cleaning up from Wednesday’s powerful storm. Downed tree limbs littered streets or in some cases even blocked them.

“It’s going to be a lot of busy work the next few days,” said Alton resident Robert Whitener.

Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operations center and said crews would be working through the night to restore power.

“It was raining sheets, you couldn’t even see anything,” said Alton resident Roger Mayerhofer.

An old tree was uprooted near his house taking down power lines. Mayerhofer set up his own roadblock in the street to prevent anyone from driving through the wires.

“I didn’t want see anybody get hurt,” he said. “That’s the main thing.”

In Woodson Terrace, Missouri, Rosie Beneux said she’s fortunate to be okay. She had just filled up her gas tank at the 7-Eleven in north St. Louis County when a gust of wind took down the overhang at the gas pumps. The metal missed the pumps but crashed into her Buick. Her young daughter was also inside the car.

“I couldn’t get out the driver side door so I went out the passenger side,” she said. “My daughter is freaking out crying, she went out the back door and we got out.”

No one else was injured.

“I just more shocked than anything,” Beneux said.