ALTON, Ill.– The Alton River Dragons are set to take the field on May 27th at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton. The new Prospect League Team will play from late May through August.

There are several promotions for the upcoming season. Here is a list:

May 28- Dueling Pianos

June 17- Chris Kirkpatrick from N’Sync for 90’s night

June 25- Harry Potter Night

For a complete list of events and ticket information visit the River Dragons website.