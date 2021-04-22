Alton will receive FEMA funds to fix Riverview Wall

ALTON, Ill. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said Alton’s damaged Riverview Wall is eligible for relief funds as part of 2019 disaster declaration.
The wall began showing wear and cracks after heavy rainfall in Aug. 2019 eroded the soil on the bluff at Riverview Drive and Park Avenue. Part of the wall finally collapsed in Jan. 2020. No one was injured.
The repairs will cost the City of Alton $5,012,248, of which FEMA will reimburse the city $3,759,186. Of that total, there is a mitigation project to prevent future reoccurrence by installing stormwater collection and diversion system in the city’s Christin Hill area.