MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An Alton woman has been charged after her child overdosed and died from fentanyl last summer.

Prosecutors with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office allege Hanna Forgy, 25, knowingly caused or permitted the health and life of her daughter to be placed in danger.

On July 12, 2023, Wood River first responders went to Forgy’s home in the 500 block of North Wood River Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child. Forgy’s daughter was rushed to Alton Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The child was 16 months old.

The Wood River Police Department, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force investigated the death and determined she died of fentanyl intoxication. They claim Forgy allowed the child access to a substance containing fentanyl.

Forgy was charged on Jan. 11, 2024, with endangering the life or health of a child.