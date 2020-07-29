Alton woman sentenced for cashing dead mother’s Social Security checks

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 33-year-old Alton, Illinois woman was sentenced to probation and must pay full restitution for cashing her dead mother’s Social Security checks for 12 months.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Mia Cousett pleaded guilty to 12 counts of theft of government funds in February. She admitted to forging her dead mother’s signature on the Social Security checks, depositing those checks into her mother’s bank account, and then later accessed those funds with her mother’s debit card.

Prosecutors said Cousett stole more than $15,000 as a result of her deception and used the money for her own expenses.

Cousett was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay back $12,849.06; authorities already recovered the remainder prior to sentencing.