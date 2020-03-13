Alton’s first sportsbook starting slow due to current sports climate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. – The state of Illinois recently legalized sports wagering and the Argosy Casino & Spa saw an opportune moment to capitalize. They are now the first and only sportsbook in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Their grand opening was scheduled for next Monday, but with the current state of the sports world, the circumstances have changed and fast.

“There is not a lot to bet on right now due to the situation that we are all faced with. Understandably, it’s going to have an impact on the opening of the sportsbook," said Steve Peate, general manager of Argosy Casino. “It's just going to delay that experience that's going to come at some point in the future.”

The NBA has suspended its season. The MLB season is postponed. NHL is on a pause. The NCAA has been canceled completely, and the XFL announced late Thursday afternoon it would not play the remainder of the season.

Despite it all, Argosy did hold a soft opening and guests have slowly been coming in and checking the place out. Although mainstream sports are put on hold, guests can still come in and bet on golf, racing, darts, MMA, and UFC.

“It’s here for folks to come check out if they're interested or when sports are back in action. We'll be here to have that entertainment experience for all the guests who want to come,” Peate said.

Unlike many casinos in the area, Argosy is only open 22 hours of the day and have been using those extra two hours to up the cleaning. Peate said it's the casino’s priority to maintain a safe and clean space for guests to gamble and place bets.