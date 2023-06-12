ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Belleville, Illinois, man has been charged for allegedly stealing a wallet while working as an Amazon delivery driver, and using the credit cards within.

The wallet was picked up on Saturday, June 3, outside a convenience store in O’Fallon.

Surveillance video recorded the moments where the driver got out of his car, picked up the wallet, and headed into the store. Cameras also caught the driver leaving that store without turning the wallet in.

After the driver left the store, police said a credit card in that wallet was used to make a slew of online purchases, totaling around $1,500.

Law enforcement eventually put surveillance images of the driver on social media, and reached out to Amazon for cooperation.

Last Thursday, police apprehended the suspected driver, Tory Hoskins, at his home.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Hoskins, 23, with unlawful use of a credit card, theft of mislaid property, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Hoskins’ posted a $15,000 bond and was released pending his next court date.