ST. LOUIS – Amazon has rolled out its first electric delivery vehicles. Some of them are already on St. Louis streets making deliveries.

They are silent, state-of-the-art, and manufactured 160 miles northeast of St. Louis in Normal, Illinois. Rivian Automotive said the electric vans have 360-degree visibility, highway and traffic assist technology, and sensor detection. They are part of Amazon’s commitment to creating a more sustainable delivery fleet that will help it reach net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040.

Customers in more than a dozen other cities across the country will also spot these EV vans delivering packages. Amazon plans to have thousands of these custom electric delivery vehicles on the road in more than 100 cities by the end of this year, and 100,000 by 2030.

Drivers start their mornings at fullfillment centers where the vans are fully charged overnight for the next day’s shift. No gas stops are needed.