UPDATE: 2-month-old found safe following abduction

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert was canceled Sunday afternoon. Putnam County authorities said the 2-month-old child and his father were both located and the child is safe.

McNABB, Ill. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has issued an AMBER Alert for an infant who was abducted Sunday morning by his non-custodial father.

According to the sheriff’s office, the abduction took place at 7 a.m. in 15800 block of Center Street in McNabb, Illinois.

The child’s mother told investigators the boy, Noah DelHotal, was taken from their home by his father, Kevin DelHotal, who does not have custody of Noah.

Noah is 20 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wearing gray and white-striped pajama shirt and bottoms.

Authorities described Kevin DelHotal as a 32-year-old white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 6’4″ tall, and weighing approximately 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored “Illinois” hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Kevin DelHotal left the home driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Illinois license plates Z529020.

Anyone with information on the Noah and Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to call their nearest law enforcement agency or dial 911.