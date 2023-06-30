Update: The man wanted in this Amber Alert has been taken into police custody and the girl is safe. He was pulled over in Collinsville, Illinois.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Illinois police are looking for the driver of a 2006 Dodge Charger in connection to an Amber Alert with Illinois license plate ID DW62016. The car was last seen driving in St. Louis.

Police say a child was abducted in the 2000 block of Mathilda Drive in Belleville, Illinois. Violet Charlton is described as a white female 9 yr old, 4 feet 11 inches, 99 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is wearing a teal t-shirt and pink shorts. She was last seen being taken by Ryan D. Charlton at 4:15 a.m. Friday.

Call 911 or the St. Clair, Illinois Sheriff’s Office at 618-975-8022 if you have any information

