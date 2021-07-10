Ameren Illinois customers without power tops 7,700

Illinois – Ameren Illinois reports that 7,749 customers are without power across the state.

Williamson County currently has the most customers without power, totaling 5,094. Jackson County comes in second with 1,597 customers without power.

Marion County currently has 525 customers without power, St. Clair County with 171 customers, and Hamilton County with 104.

For all numbers in Illinois, visit Ameren’s power outage website.

These numbers are as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Ameren Illinois constantly updates its power outage website.