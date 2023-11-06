COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Ameren Illinois, is recognizing employees for the support they’ve given co-workers serving in the military.

They’ll receive the ‘Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot’ award. Ameren officials say the company has been hiring veterans since World War I.

Operations Vice President George Justice says, “We recognize service men and women who are transitioning into civilian employment have the skills, work ethic, and leadership qualities that are essential to Ameren achieving its mission”.