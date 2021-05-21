Amtrak resumes full service in Illinois in July

ST. LOUIS – Amtrak announced Thursday it will be operating at in Illinois at full service on July 19.
There are 29 stations on 18 services in Illinois.
Amtrak trains can take passengers to Chicago to visit the third-largest city in the U.S. Passengers can also visit Shawnee National Forest to enjoy some nature, passengers can visit Springfield, the Capitol of Illinois and home to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, passengers can visit a variety of college towns and more.
