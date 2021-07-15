Amtrak trips from St. Louis to Chicago to resume despite emergency travel order

ST. LOUIS – Amtrak will begin operating in Illinois at full service on July 19. There are 29 stations on 18 services in Illinois. Chicago is a popular destination for people traveling by train in Illinois.

The service offers four trains daily from St. Louis to Chicago with stops in Springfield and Normal. Two daily trains depart from Carbondale with stops including Champaign. There are also two trains daily from Quincy, with stops including Macomb.

Should you travel from St. Louis to Chicago by train? It helps to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Chicago Department of Public Health added Missouri back to its emergency travel order earlier this week. It is one of two states where unvaccinated travelers returning to Chicago should get a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

