FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ST. LOUIS – Amtrak gets the green light to bump up speeds between its St. Louis and Chicago corridor, with train rides soon expected to peak up to 110 miles per hour.

Amtrak, in a news release Wednesday, says the new maximum speed will primarily be an option for its stations between Joliet and Alton.

“Trains will continue to operate at 110 mph for several weeks without a change in schedule to ensure everything on the system is running properly and to monitor the actual travel time between stations,” said John Oimoen, IDOT Deputy Director, Rails.

Prior to Wednesday, 90 mph was the maximum authorized speed on Amtrak’s Illinois routes.

Amtrak is hopeful the change will reduce times for its Lincoln Service round-trips, which also stop in Quincy and Carbondale, and the Texas Eagle, which runs from Chicago to Dallas with a St. Louis stop.

Because of the change, drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists near an Amtrak route are reminded to use caution along the St. Louis-Chicago corridor. Some trains will travel faster and quieter than ever, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak plans to utilize special equipment installed as part of IDOT’s Chicago to St. Louis high-speed rail project. Amtrak and IDOT both received federal approval to move forward with 110 mph speeds in Illinois.

