An Alton man may spend life in prison for abuse of a baby and child

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Alton man faces more child sexual assault charges. In May Deven Brazier, 28, was accused of abusing an 11-month old. The new victim was 8-years-old at the time of the abuse.

Brazier is now charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. This is in addition to the charges he faces for the abuse of the baby,

If Brazier is convicted of these crimes he will spend the rest of his life in prison. He is currently being held in the Madison County jail, where he has been since May.