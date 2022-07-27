BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville Area Humane Society is cleaning up the flood debris caused by severe flooding Tuesday.

The St. Clair Animal Control Center was closed due to Tuesday’s flooding. The Placement Manager at Belleville Area Humane Society, Amanda Roos said they went to their partner shelter to rescue the animals from standing water.

“I got to our partner shelter, St. Clair County Animal Services around 7:15 in the morning when the flood was in full effect,” said Roos. “We were pulling dogs out of neck-high water, and wheeling cats out and getting everybody in crates, and set up on the sidewalk to at least get them out of the majority of the floodwaters.”

The Belleville Area Humane Society was not affected by the flood but they partnered with Gateway Pet Guardians, and Stray Rescue of St. Louis, to save animals from the flash flood.

“Animal Control which is also known as St. Clair County services, they are always busy, so they were full,” said Kim Vrooman, Executive Director of Belleville Area Humane Society. “We were able to evacuate within a short period of time over 40 dogs evacuated.”

The dogs were temporarily housed in Belleville Area Humane Society, but by Wednesday, the kennels were empty.

“I think we took in over 200 foster applications yesterday,” said Vrooman. “A lot of outpouring from the community showing up with donations, showing up with supplies, or showing up to volunteer, it was really incredible.”

Vrooman said they are working with St. Clair County Animal Services to determine a plan, while they are clear from flood damage.