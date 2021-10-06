Another Alorton officer accused of lying about work hours to embezzle federal funds

ALORTON, Ill. – A 57-year-old former Alorton Police officer was indicted for allegedly filing a false timesheet by inflating the number of hours worked.

Prosecutors allege Jay Cobb claimed to be working when he was actually at his home in Cahokia, Illinois. According to the indictment, Cobb filed approximately 654 phony hours between May 2018 and April 2021, which cost the Village of Alorton a loss of $9,815.

The infraction became a federal matter because the Alorton Police Department had received federal funds.

Cobb was charged with one count of obtaining funds by fraud. If convicted, Cobb faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This is the second time in as many weeks that a member of the Alorton Police Department has run afoul of the law under the same circumstances.

Last week, former officer Ricky Perry admitted to stealing $60,000 by lying about hours worked.